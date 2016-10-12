Since 2007, Orion has given an annual award to books that deepen our connection to the natural world, present new ideas about the relationship between people and nature, and achieve excellence in writing.

Read about previous years’ winners and finalists here—and congratulations to this year’s contenders!

The winner will be announced on October 17.

Finalists:

A River Runs Again

India’s Natural World in Crisis, from the Barren Cliffs of Rajasthan to the Farmlands of Karnataka

Meera Subramanian

(PublicAffairs)

The Soul of an Octopus

A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness

Sy Montgomery

(Atria Books)

The Oyster War

The True Story of a Small Farm, Big Politics, and the Future of Wilderness in America

Summer Brennan

(Counterpoint Press)

H Is for Hawk

A Memoir

Helen Macdonald

(Grove Press)