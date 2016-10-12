Since 2007, Orion has given an annual award to books that deepen our connection to the natural world, present new ideas about the relationship between people and nature, and achieve excellence in writing.
The winner will be announced on October 17.
The winner will be announced on October 17.
Finalists:
A River Runs Again
India’s Natural World in Crisis, from the Barren Cliffs of Rajasthan to the Farmlands of Karnataka
Meera Subramanian
(PublicAffairs)
The Soul of an Octopus
A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness
Sy Montgomery
(Atria Books)
The Oyster War
The True Story of a Small Farm, Big Politics, and the Future of Wilderness in America
Summer Brennan
(Counterpoint Press)
H Is for Hawk
A Memoir
Helen Macdonald
(Grove Press)
Comments
