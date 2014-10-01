The four books in Orion‘s Nature Literacy Series, developed in collaboration with hundreds of teachers across the U.S. and Canada and designed to help educators connect children and nature, are widely used by educators and parents, both in the classroom and out.

Book One

Beyond Ecophobia: Reclaiming the Heart in Nature Education

by David Sobel

Paperback, 45 pages, $12.00

ISBN 0-913098-50-7

“What’s important is that children have an opportunity to bond with the natural world, to learn to love it, before being asked to heal its wounds.”

Beyond Ecophobia speaks to teachers, parents, and others interested in nurturing in children the ability to understand and care deeply for nature from an early age. This expanded version of one of Orion’s most popular articles includes descriptions of developmentally appropriate environmental education activities and a list of related children’s books.

Book Two

Into the Field: A Guide to Locally Focused Learning

by Claire Walker Leslie, John Tallmadge, & Tom Wessels, with an introduction by Ann Zwinger

Paperback, 83 pages, $12.00

ISBN 0-913098-52-3

Into the Field provides teachers with curriculum ideas for taking their students out of doors. The book is both theoretical and practical, combining pedagogical background on why field work enhances educational experiences with the nuts and bolts details of how one gets started.

“A place is nothing more than a space with a story, and the basic question in all nature writing is, ‘What happened here?’”

Book Three

Place-Based Education: Connecting Classrooms & Communities

2nd Edition with Index

by David Sobel

Paperback,105 pages, $12.00

ISBN 0-913098-54-X

The most comprehensive review of place-based education – its pedagogy and its practice – yet to appear, by the author of the highly influential book Beyond Ecophobia. Through academic research, practical examples, and step-by-step strategies drawn from classrooms throughout the United States, Sobel celebrates teachers who emphasize the connection of school, community, and environment. Place-Based Education uses the local community and environment as the starting place for curriculum learning, strengthening community bonds, appreciation for the natural world, and a commitment to citizen engagement.

“Place-based education requires imaginative teaching, coalition building, strategic thinking, and community oriented, hands-on learning. Sobel’s life work is a brilliant blend of these essential qualities. His book is a superb compilation of research, theory, and practice. It is compellingly and warmly presented. Sobel nurtures the reader, engendering confidence, inspiration, and care.”

—Mitchell Thomashow, Unity College President & author of Ecological Identity and Bringing the Biosphere Home

“Literally a landmark book, Sobel’s book belongs in the hands of every teacher in this country as a practical and inspiring guide to combining field and classroom in educating students. He offers a wealth of practical experience as well as documentation of how students and communities profit from place-based education. Parents and educators of all kinds will cherish Sobel’s work.”

—Ann Zwinger, teacher & author of The Nearsighted Naturalist andDowncanyon

Also Available

Stories in the Land: A Place-Based Environmental Education Anthology

with an introduction by John Elder

Paperback, 127 pages, out of print.

ISBN 0-913098-51-5

