There’s a man who sits on the shore every morning,

staring at the sea. And the sea stares back, defiantly.

It won’t release its secrets easily. I’ll give you

an answer if I take what you’re offering me, says the sea.

When the man begins to weep, the sea yawns

with indifference. Tears are abundant here. As are

sinking ships and broken hearts and moons that drop

like shards of shattered windows. Prayers crumble,

brittle as leaves against wind. There’s nothing

in your skies or on your land I haven’t swallowed.

Or spat right back. The man, defeated, rises, drags

his shadow—a shadow? Or piece of cloth, a flag?

The sea keeps reaching for a closer look. The figure

blurs into the landscape and takes his story with him.

Waves crash against the rocks as if that sudden exit

hadn’t left the ocean waters floundering in wonder.

What was that? The question turns to driftwood

and knocks against the mass of land, thereafter

unanswered because the man never came back.

And so the sea sifts through its rubble again and

again and again and again and again in order to

complete this puzzle—narratives left unfinished toss

inside memory forever. That’s why the sea comes

to the shore each morning looking for a man.