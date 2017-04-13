I dreamt I woke in winter—

even the river

silent, its tongue caught mid-

sentence, like mine

when someone looks at me

too closely. It had been years

since I understood winter

so well I knew it to be inside

my own bone-cage, since I had

smelled that kind of white.

White of the frozen rabbit

my spaniel dragged in from the back

yard, white of horse-breath in the barn,

white of birds so desperate

for seed they pretend colorlessness—

except the cardinal, drop of heat,

too neat to be blood, too brave

to be symbol. I woke in winter

and almost-knew what I had always

almost-known, back in those dark

five o’clock walks home for dinner:

something about loneliness living

in the well of the throat, something

about fur and burrowing

and black eyes

waiting for the thaw.